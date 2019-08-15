PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — How much rain have we gotten lately? Alligators are wading along our roads.

Daniel Markovich sent us video showing a gator near a Wawa on Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

He said he was making a U-turn when he saw the reptile.

The FWC recommends four main action steps when it comes to living with alligators safely.

Number one: Never feed an alligator. It's illegal and when fed, gators start to associate humans with food.

Number two: Keep your pets away from the water. Gators can easily lunge at anything close by.

Number three: Swim during the day and only in designated areas.

Number four: Keep your distance if you do see a gator; they are capable of running in short bursts of up to 30 mph.

