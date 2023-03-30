Video: Tampa officers wrangle alligator roaming the streets early in the morning

The scaly gator was found near W Kathleen Street and N Howard Avenue, according to the police department.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Tampa police officers started their Wednesday morning off in an unusual way after coming across a large alligator in a well-known area.

At 1 a.m., the scaly gator crawling against northbound traffic on Howard Avenue, near W Kathleen Street, brought out more than a dozen Tampa officers.

According to a Facebook post from Gator Guides' Capt. Phil Walters, law enforcement arrived on scene before any drivers were injured.

By the time Walters got to the scene of the large gator, police were able to wrangle it and tape its mouth shut – ultimately having four officers sitting on the animal's back.

"I think TPD is attempting to put me out of work," Walters said in a statement. "Usually TPD does not normally wrangle something that stinky & slimy."

First responders made sure to help load the gator into the removal truck. The police department says it was taken for a ride by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to "find a more suitable home."

"Always be aware of your surroundings when outdoors and keep a sharp eye out for wildlife that has the potential to hurt you, including before you jump into your pool," Walters explained in a statement.

Alligator mating season starts April 1. That means gators will be more active, and people need to be more vigilant.

The FWC keeps track of alligator incidents in the state. Experts predict we're seeing more encounters because more and more people continue to move to the state.

Over the next several months, you're much more likely to see a gator.