Alligator nesting season closes trails at popular nature reserve

POLK CITY, Fla. — If you were planning a trip to Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County, you'll want to read this first.

That's because alligator nesting season has part of Alligator Alley and all of Marsh Rabbit closed, according to Polk County leaders. The closure of the trails is to keep both wildlife and people safe.

Alligators can be aggressive during nesting season and become territorial over their nests and young.

You don't have to cancel your trip to Circle B Bar Reserve all together though.

Visitors can still access the dock on Lake Hancock by hiking the Shady Oak Trail to Alligator Alley. Signs are posted at the beginning of the trail informing the public the trail is closed until further notice.

Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division staff will monitor the situation and reopen the trail when it is determined to be safe for people again.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, courtship between two gators begins in early April.

Mating will then occur in May or June. Around late June or early July, the female gator will begin to deposit on average 32 to 46 eggs in her nest. Those nests are built out of soil, vegetation, or debris.

Incubation for the eggs requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

The FWC says people should never feed alligators and to keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water and on a leash at all times when they're out.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

