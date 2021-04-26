Pinellas County deputy plays lifeguard, kicks alligator out of pool

It's the time of year where people are more likely to run across an alligator because it's their mating season, according to FWC.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The weather is starting to really warm up across the Sunshine State and there's nothing like a dip in the pool to cool off.

Even for alligators.

Pinellas County Deputy Heather Harris had to wrangle one out of a pool this weekend.

It's the time of year where people are more likely to run across an alligator because it's their mating season, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Alligators do become more aggressive during mating season. But, don't worry, deadly alligator attacks on humans remain rare. According to FWC, the likelihood of a Floridian being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only 1 in 3.2 million.

So, what should you do if you come across an alligator while you're out and about in Florida?

FWC says people should never feed alligators and keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water and on a leash at all times when they're out.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

If the alligator is spotted somewhere it probably shouldn't be, you can call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline.

FWC says an alligator can be considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the person calling it into the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline thinks it could be a threat to people, pets or property. When people call the hotline and are concerned about an alligator, FWC says it will send out one of its nuisance alligator trappers to handle the situation.

The Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Our advice to you? It doesn't hurt to check the pool for alligators before making a splash.