5 1/2-foot alligator takes a ride in the back of a Polk County Sheriff's Office car

Deputies say the alligator was found on a family's porch in Eagle Lake.

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — One five-and-a-half foot intruder was hanging out somewhere he shouldn't have been and landed himself in the back of a deputy's car.

He's got sharp teeth and a pretty long tail, too.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says an alligator was found on a family's porch Monday in Eagle Lake. The animal was safely apprehended by deputies Hardy and Ferguson, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family's porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say "see ya later." #gatorpatrol #onlyinPolk #onlyinFL #welivehere pic.twitter.com/skiITnjD5P — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

The deputies relocated the gator to Lake McLeod but not before snapping a picture with their new friend.

It is alligator mating season, which the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says occurs every year in either May or June.

The FWC says female alligators rarely exceed 10 feet in length, while the state record for the longest male alligator is 14 feet, three-and-a-half inches.