Clearwater police rescue alligator found on side of the road

The reptile was safely relocated by a trapper after it was found, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's just another day in Florida when an alligator is found in an unusual area.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that they found and rescued a small alligator on the side of a road on U.S. 19 near State Road 950 on Monday morning.

Law enforcement says they were able to wrangle the reptile and keep it safe until a certified trapper arrived to relocate it.

The alligator was reportedly not in a crosswalk or the middle of the road when it was captured by police.

For anyone who comes in contact with the reptile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends people keep a safe distance if they see an alligator.

Other safety tips the FWC says can help people if they cross paths with an alligator are to never feed an alligator, swim only in designed swimming areas during daylight hours because alligators are most active during dusk and dawn and keep pets on a leash away from the water's edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water — even for short periods.