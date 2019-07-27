CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was a beautiful morning for a stroll in Coral Gables, even for one large reptile.

Ruben said he snapped a video of this alligator making its way down the sidewalk along Southwest 34th Street and North Waterway Drive on Friday.

This wasn’t the only gator out and about making headlines this week.

Watch: Polk County deputies remove gator from parking lot

Polk County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers helped a baby alligator in a parking lot Thursday in Davenport.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.