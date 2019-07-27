CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was a beautiful morning for a stroll in Coral Gables, even for one large reptile.
Ruben said he snapped a video of this alligator making its way down the sidewalk along Southwest 34th Street and North Waterway Drive on Friday.
This wasn’t the only gator out and about making headlines this week.
Watch: Polk County deputies remove gator from parking lot
Polk County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers helped a baby alligator in a parking lot Thursday in Davenport.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida couple charged with trafficking thousands of exotic animals from Indonesia
- Verify: Did a piece of chicken come to life and crawl off a plate?
- Florida mother, son win lottery, then go to jail
- Coroner ruled man died of natural causes, but then the funeral home found stab wounds
- 25 arrests made during online predator, human trafficking sting in Sarasota
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.