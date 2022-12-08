American crocodile seen on Florida beach in rare sighting

The typically "shy" and "reclusive" reptile was seen on Sunday enjoying the south Florida beach.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An eight-foot American crocodile was spotted relaxing on the beach in a "rare sighting" on Sunday in Melbourne, Florida.

Working staff from the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program photographed the crocodile, which was lounging in front of the Barrier Island Center along Melbourne Beach, the program wrote on its Facebook page.

It's pretty rare to see these large reptiles that far north in Florida; the center says crocs "typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range."

The Miami Herald reported a similar sighting happening back in early November.

It's undetermined if it's the same crocodile, but the Herald also says its croc was eight feet and was found in Sebastian, Florida, which is about 30 minutes away from where the crocodile was spotted Sunday along Melbourne Beach.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that American crocodiles are "shy" and "reclusive." They are found in brackish or saltwater areas and occasionally freshwater due to the extensive canal system.