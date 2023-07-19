Study: American crocodile relocated 95 miles away finds way back to capture site years later

The reptile apparently covered a lot of ground in a few months after being moved, suggesting an unfamiliarity with the surroundings.

LONG KEY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's research institute recently published new research about the translocation of American crocodiles – with one making a significant trip back close to 100 miles from where it was captured.

In a Facebook post, leaders explain that American crocodiles are found in the U.S. in the coastal areas of South Florida where a growing population of both humans and crocodiles led to an increase in conflicts.

One way to limit the amount of conflicts between humans and crocs involves moving the animal from its capture site to another location miles away.

As a way to better understand the effectiveness of moving the scaley creatures, researchers captured and attached GPS trackers to 17 crocodiles – seven of them being moved before release while the others were released back where they were captured as a control group.

"Findings showed that although crocodiles have a remarkable ability to return to their original capture site, distance does seem to play a role," researchers explain in the post.

Three of the crocodiles moved 28 miles or less returned in under two weeks, while three others moved over 68 miles weren't documented returning.

But one female crocodile, who was moved 95 miles, was recaptured just 1/4 mile from its original capture site more than 2.5 years after its release. She apparently covered a lot of ground in a few months after being moved, suggesting an unfamiliarity with its surroundings and searching for a familiar place.

Ultimately, the study came to the conclusion that relocating crocodiles has "limited conservation value" in the Sunshine State and might only be worth considering if there are no other options.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida, the American crocodile is one of two crocodilian species native to Florida. They're listed as threatened by the state and the federal government.

They can be found in brackish or saltwater areas and can be found in ponds, coves and creeks in mangrove swamps, FWC explains online. They are reportedly sometimes found inland in freshwater areas of the southeast Florida coast as a result of the extensive canal system.

The scaley reptiles are considered to be a shy and reclusive species. Just like alligators, crocodiles rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperatures – making Florida a perfect location.

"A basking crocodile may be surprised by an approaching person and quickly (and noisily) enter the water," FWC leaders explain online. "This behavior might startle the person, but it should not be misunderstood.

"Crocodiles would normally enter the water quietly; splashing away indicates that the crocodile is frightened."

In June, a homeowner in Plantation Key woke up to find a 10-foot crocodile in their swimming pool.

Video from the pool deck shows a wildlife trapper quickly securing the scaley friend even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation.

He was able to heave the animal onto the deck with the help of an assistant trapper. This is when a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office helped them to move the crocodile to a safe location for release.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control wrote out some tips for safely coexisting with these specific reptiles, including:

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile. Be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature, and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior.

Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water, even in designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey.

Pet owners who live on the water where American crocodiles may occur should consider erecting fencing on their property that effectively places a barrier between their pets and crocodiles.

Never feed crocodiles – it is illegal and dangerous. When fed, they can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Dispose of fish scraps in designated waste containers because discarding scraps in the water may attract them. Also, avoid feeding other aquatic animals such as ducks because that also can attract crocodiles.

People with concerns about alligators or crocodiles in their area can call FWC at 866-392-4286.