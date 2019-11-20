GREATER CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A driver in Carrollwood knew they had to stop to help when they saw animals scattered on the side of the road.

Approximately 20 domestic rabbits dumped in a wooded swampy area.

The driver called a rabbit rescue but could not get the help they needed. That’s when they turned to Birds in Helping Hands animal rescue for assistance.

Rescuer Melissa Carlson and her son Will responded and managed to rescue 12 of the approximately 20 rabbits after two other drivers stopped, took some of the rabbits and took off.

Birds in Helping Hands rescues abandoned rabbits

Now, the animal rescue is putting out the call to remind pet owners that there are alternatives to dumping their pets.

“They would have been killed by coyotes, raccoons, or dogs. There was only a small area of grass and the rest was swampy and nowhere for them to hide, nor would they know that they needed to hide because they have been raised in captivity all their lives,” Director of Birds in Helping Shelley Vickery said.

The animal rescue has found placements for all their furry friends who will be making their way to their new home later Wednesday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter