Employees at the Pet Resource Center built a gingerbread house unlike any other.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the season of giving, and that includes our furry friends!

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center gifted its dogs with a homemade gingerbread house made entirely out of dog-friendly ingredients.

According to Pet Resource Director Scott Trebatoski, the house started from a base of peanut butter and flour and included dog treats, cream cheese, and honey.

The holiday treat was no easy feat. It took about a week to build and was complete with a Christmas tree made out of greenies.

While it was a fun holiday surprise, the gingerbread house was also created to boost morale and encourage good behavior, especially in difficult times.

“The more you can keep them actively thinking, smelling, seeing, touching, the better it is for them in captivity,” Trebatoski said.

Pet Resource Center has plans to continue this contest in the coming holiday seasons with even more treats for the dogs to enjoy.

