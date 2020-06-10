Animals burned in California wildfires get help

Two bears and a mountain lion are being cared for by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking after animals hurt in the wildfires burning in California.

According to the organization's Facebook page, they are currently treating two bears from the North Complex and Zogg Fires, and a mountain lion from the Bobcat Fire.

CDFW said, "All three animals have suffered burns to their feet, and are receiving veterinary treatment – including the application of sterilized fish skin bandages – in the hopes that they can be released to the wild."

Anticipating that they will need to help many more animals, CDFW and the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine are now partnering to create the Wildlife Disaster Network, which "provides a formal framework for wildlife search and rescue, field triage, transport and a long-term rehabilitation care system for injured wildlife resulting from wildfires."

With months still to go in California’s fire season, the state has already shattered records for the amount of land scorched in a single year - more than 4 million acres to date, with one blaze alone surpassing the 1 million-acre mark.

Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

