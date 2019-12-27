TAMPA, Fla. — They're our gentle giants and their population in Florida continues to grow.

"Manatees are resilient animals! They were downlisted and are no longer classified as endangered because of the counts being higher," Jaime Vaccaro with Zoo Tampa said.

Vaccaro has been working at the hospital for manatees for 12 years. She said the number of manatees they take care of has gone up because more are out on the water.

"We definitely see elevated cases. Manatees were at higher numbers, around 6,000 recently. If more manatees are on the waterways, we definitely get more patients in, unfortunately,"

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Organization, there are at least 13,000 manatees in the U.S. More than 6,000 of them are right here in Florida.

"We typically see manatees in our indoor hospital for about 5 main reasons. The first one that usually comes to everyone’s mind is boat injuries. Then there's cold stress, red tide cases, orphaned calves, and entanglements," Vaccaro said.

The latest injury case was out of Citrus County. The Sheriff's Office and FWC found a beached manatee in the Crystal River area. He was transported to Zoo Tampa for treatment.

Citrus County Sheriff's Department and FWC rescue manatee

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

"If they feel like they can’t make it in deeper water they do sometimes find the shallows and this individual was in pretty poor shape. He, unfortunately, didn’t end up surviving due to his injuries. He had a lot of boat strike injuries from previous and he did not survive. But at least he came here and was surrounded in a place of love for his last few hours here," Vaccaro said.

Boat strikes are one of the top injuries for manatees. That's why Vaccaro hopes boaters will use caution while out on the water.

"There are still measures to protect manatees. Doesn’t mean anyone should go faster in the posted zones, but being that there are more manatees that are going to be out in the water more frequently, I definitely just urge everyone to obey the speed limit signs. Watch out for manatees and if you see one that might be injured to call that in," Vaccaro said.

If you do see a manatee that is in distress or might need help you can call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC

RELATED: Rudolph the Rough-toothed dolphin is in rehab

RELATED: Boaters killed a record number of manatees in 2019

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



