Around $2,000 raised to help kitten after report of animal abuse at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it received a report of alleged animal abuse on Thursday involving a cat and a University of Tennessee football player.

According to a GoFundMe, the cat's owner said she was in the process of moving when she came home and found her 6-month-old kitten hiding under a dresser. She said the kitten could not walk and screamed when it was picked up, according to the GoFundMe.

She said she later learned that her roommate's boyfriend had abused it. It is not clear from the post how she learned this information.

On Friday, KPD spokesperson confirmed the department received a report Vols linebacker Aaron Beasley had abused another student's cat.

The junior from Franklin, Ga. has not been charged with any crime and the incident is still under investigation.

The kitten was brought to an emergency room with brain damage and is expected to have difficulty walking, according to the GoFundMe page. It also has a bleeding hemorrhage in its kidney after being kicked, the owner said, and that it was placed in an oxygen tank.

"My heart is absolutely broken for him and I just want my baby to be okay and to stop animal cruelty," the organizer of the fundraiser said on the GoFundMe page. "I think it’s ridiculous I am having to make this but this is what it has come to."

It raised more than $2,000 as of Saturday afternoon.