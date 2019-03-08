GRAND RIVERS, Ky. — The invasive Asian carp didn't know what shocked them -- literally.

Video released by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources shows how much of a problem the fish have become in the state's Lake Barkley. Using a technique called "electrofishing," the Asian carp are stunned to give workers a chance to scoop them out of the water.

KFVS-TV reports a project to build what's known as a bio-acoustic fish fence is underway at the lake to deter fish from entering the water. It works to create a barrier of bubbles, sound and light to keep the noise-sensitive fish away.

“Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water,” said Ron Brooks, the director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

“The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.”

Asian carp are considered invasive as it eats food meant for native species, ultimately reducing their population. Female Asian carp can lay more than 1 million eggs each year.

