Strain of avian influenza confirmed in Florida

Bird mortalities are currently being investigated in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties.

FLORIDA, USA — Editor's Note: The bird depicted in the photo above is a generic image of a black vulture.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it has been notified of confirmed cases of avian influenza in Florida.

According to a press release, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory made the notification about the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5 2.3.4.4 in lesser scaup, black vultures and other species.

"There is a low risk of HPAI transmission to humans and, to date, there have been no known human infections in North America," the FWC wrote.

Bird mortalities are currently being investigated by the FWC in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties that are believed to have been caused by the strain.

Experts say the ways to help prevent the spread of the avian influenza strain, which has been documented in the U.S. since 2021, include the following:

Avoid handling sick or dead wildlife.

Prohibit contact between domestic birds and wild birds.

Report wild bird mortalities to the FWC.

"Please be advised that because HPAI is not treatable and is easily transmitted in wild birds, some wildlife rehabbers may not be accepting these animals at this time," the FWC wrote.