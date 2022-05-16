71 injured, orphaned baby birds rescued, dozens found dead after nesting area destroyed near Houston

Many of the baby birds rescued by the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas had broken wings, mangled legs and internal injuries.

HOUSTON — Dozens of injured and orphaned baby birds were rescued Saturday after someone destroyed their nesting area, according to the Houston SPCA.

Several of the blue herons and great egrets were found alive inside trash bags that also contained dozens of dead birds.

Many of the injured birds had broken wings, mangled legs and internal injuries.

A team from the Wildlife Center of Texas rescued 71 birds in all. They were called by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The young birds are being cared for and treated by veterinarians and wildlife experts at the Wildlife Center. They'll remain at the center until they can be released back to the wild.

The TPWD is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Migratory birds like egrets and herons are protected by state law and are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). More than 1,000 species are protected under the MBTA and it is unlawful to kill, injure or capture them.

To report anonymous tips of animal cruelty to the Houston SPCA, click here.

Here are some tips from the Wildlife Center of Texas on what to do if you find a baby bird that needs help.

Each year, the Wildlife Center cares for more than 12,000 native wild animals, and more than 360 different species.