CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department continues to do good deeds in its community, even when it doesn't involve people.

On Tuesday, members of the Truck 45 B Shift crew came across a mother duck in distress because her baby ducks were stuck in a storm drain.

This happened in front of the Frenchy’s in Clearwater Beach.

The mother duck watched nearby as the firefighters scooped the babies out of the drain. Firefighters are happy to report the family of ducks is back together again.

