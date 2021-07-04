Homeowners found the little fox alone in their garden.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An animal shelter in Arlington sprang into action when homeowners reported a stranded baby fox in their garden.

In a Facebook post, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said they responded to a home when the owners heard a cry in their backyard and called for help.

Sgt. Ballena and Officer Elpers checked on the adorable little fox when they arrived at the home and found him in good shape, well hydrated with a full belly, according to the Facebook post.

Ballena and Elpers put the fox in a basket, suspecting his mother was somewhere nearby. They didn't want the baby fox to wonder away, but still wanted the mother fox to easily get to him, the post said.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said the homeowners kept an eye on the baby all night and by the next morning, they reported that the mom had retrieved her baby.

