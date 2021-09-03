Baby giraffe makes debut at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Guests can now visit with the 2-month-old female giraffe named Cedora.

TAMPA, Fla. — An adorable new face can now be "spotted" at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

A baby giraffe named Cedora made her debut in the park's "Serengeti Plain." Born just two months ago, Cedora is bonding with her mother Celina while getting to know the rest of the Busch Gardens' herd, including a male giraffe named Beacon who was born last summer.

Busch Gardens says Cedora is the "latest success story" in the park's efforts to protect endangered species. The theme park works with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan in their species conservation.

The giraffes at Busch Gardens are of the reticulated species and are endangered, with only 15,000 remaining in the wild.

For more information on the animals at Busch Gardens and to buy tickets to see Cedora, you can visit the park's website.