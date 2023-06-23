Baby pink flamingo hatches at Discovery Cove, and needs a name

The chick hatched back on May 22 and has been enjoying a special diet to support its growth, the park officials wrote in an Instagram post.

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld's Discovery Cove welcomed a new member to its flamingo family back in late May and now needs help naming its newest chick.

The chick hatched back on May 22 and has been enjoying a special diet to support its growth, the park officials wrote in an Instagram post. The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months.

On Friday, the park celebrated National Pink Flamingo Day by announcing that they needed the public's help with naming the newest addition.