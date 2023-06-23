x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Baby pink flamingo hatches at Discovery Cove, and needs a name

The chick hatched back on May 22 and has been enjoying a special diet to support its growth, the park officials wrote in an Instagram post.
Credit: Discovery Cove
Flamingo chick born at Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld's Discovery Cove welcomed a new member to its flamingo family back in late May and now needs help naming its newest chick. 

The chick hatched back on May 22 and has been enjoying a special diet to support its growth, the park officials wrote in an Instagram post. The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months.

On Friday, the park celebrated National Pink Flamingo Day by announcing that they needed the public's help with naming the newest addition.

Voting will happen from June 24 to June 28. The park says to keep an eye on their Instagram stories to stay up to date. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hillsborough County hosts mass regional dog adoption event

Before You Leave, Check This Out