Florida Aquarium welcomes three stingray pups

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium is excited to announce the births of three stingray pups.
Luckily, the birth of the most recent cownose ray pup captured on video Monday. Bimini was born around 2 p.m. after its mother was in labor for a little over an hour.
The pup was joined by two others, Kitts and Nevis. All three of the rays are named after the geological regions in which they are found.
The Aquarium has four more expecting mothers who will likely give birth within the next month. Cownose stingrays can be pregnant for 10-12 months and usually have one to two pups at a time.
Bimini is doing well and will be moved into the stingray nursery with the other two in a few days.
