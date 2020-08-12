Baby orangutan welcomed at Belgian animal park

Mathaï is the newest member of the Sumatran orangutan family.

BRUGELETTE, Belgium — Get ready for some cuteness! This adorable orangutan family captured hearts earlier this year when they played with otters, and now they've welcomed a new member to their family.

Piari Daiza, the Belgian animal park where the Sumatran orangutan family lives, made the announcement Tuesday.

In a release, the park says the new baby boy is named Mathaï by his keepers. He joins dad Ujian, mom Sari and big brother Berani.

But, this family of four isn't the only one growing! Pairi Daiza says another adult couple in its orangutan habitat, Gempa and Sinta, is also expecting a new addition.

The animal park says it now is home to six of the critically endangered species.

World Wildlife Fund says Sumatran orangutans live almost exclusively in the trees of tropical rainforests and virtually never travel on the ground. Currently, the WWF says there are only 14,613 Sumatran orangutans left in the world. Their habitats are threatened by fire and the conversion of forests to palm oil plantations and other agricultural development, according to the WWF.

Pairi Daiza says it is funding reforestation projects in Indonesia, the orangutans' home country. Last year, the park says it funded more than 11,000 new trees on the island of Borneo.