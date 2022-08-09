Artificial light threatens baby sea turtles: Here's how you can help

The FWC says disorientation from artificial lighting causes thousands of hatchling deaths per year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is in the midst of sea turtle hatchling season, and it's important to eliminate artificial light in areas where sea turtles nest.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hatchlings in the southeastern U.S. emerge from June to October. These baby sea turtles emerge from the sand when the temperature is right and follow the direction of the brightest light.

This brightest light is often in the direction of the open ocean with the moon and stars lighting up the night sky. However, hatchlings can be misled by artificial lighting.

The FWC says artificial light sources that are relatively close by to nesting sites give off a glare that makes "the artificial source appear overwhelmingly bright" to the point where hatchings will ignore other visual cues that would lead them to the sea.

Disoriented baby turtles who travel inland often die of dehydration or predation, and even mother turtles can be discouraged from beach nesting by these lights, according to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

How can you help?

Confusion from artificial lighting causes thousands of hatchling deaths each year in Florida, so the FWC urges Floridians who live near sea turtle nesting beaches to follow the three golden rules of beachfront lighting:

Keep it low

Light fixtures should be mounted as low as possible while still appropriate for the needed purpose.

Bulbs must produce the lowest wattage or lumens appropriate for the needed purpose.

Keep it long

Lights should only produce long wavelength light (560 nm or greater. This will appear amber, orange or red.)

Keep it shielded

Lights must face down.

The fixture must be able to shield the light from the beach.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium sea turtle conservation program, which patrols about 21 miles of beach along North Pinellas during sea turtle season says to turn off unnecessary lights and to even close curtains at night.

Aside from lighting, the CMA also recommends knocking down sand castles and properly disposing of trash along the beach to eliminate barriers for baby sea turtles.