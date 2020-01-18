TAMPA, Fla. — Take one quick glance, and you might confuse this little guy with Baby Yoda.

And, just like the character from the Disney+ TV show The Mandalorian, this little guy is looking for a home.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted on Facebook, saying that the 8-year-old pup wants a family to help train in the Force:

Humane Society of Tampa Bay PetOfTheWeek: BABY YODA is looking for a family! 💚 This little guy may only be 6 pounds but he is a wise 8-year-old pup and is strong with the force. 💥 He is a very sweet and calm dog. He enjoys...

From his official bio on the Humane Society website:

Hi there people! I was brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to find my very own forever home! Look how handsome I am. I know some people want a puppy but why get a puppy when you can have a mature lad like myself. You know with age comes beauty and knowledge. Come visit me today!

