TAMPA, Fla. — Take one quick glance, and you might confuse this little guy with Baby Yoda.
And, just like the character from the Disney+ TV show The Mandalorian, this little guy is looking for a home.
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted on Facebook, saying that the 8-year-old pup wants a family to help train in the Force:
From his official bio on the Humane Society website:
Hi there people! I was brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to find my very own forever home! Look how handsome I am. I know some people want a puppy but why get a puppy when you can have a mature lad like myself. You know with age comes beauty and knowledge. Come visit me today!
