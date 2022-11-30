'Backstreet's back,' but as adorable kittens

LARGO, Fla. — "Everybody, yeahh ... get your kittayyy ... yahh ... Backstreet's back, alright," but as cute, adoptable kittens at SPCA Tampa Bay.
Currently, the "Backstreet kittens," named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin are looking for their "fur-ever" homes for the holidays.
The 7-week-old kittens will be officially ready in mid-December. SPCA wrote in an email that "after spending the last month with their foster family, the kitten's individual personalities have started to shine."
If you're interested in adopting your own backstreet kitten from SPCA Tampa Bay, you can get more information at spcatampabay.org or SPCA Tampa Bay's official social media channels.