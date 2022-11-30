x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

'Backstreet's back,' but as adorable kittens

Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin are looking for their forever homes for the holidays.
Credit: SPCA Tampa Bay

LARGO, Fla. — "Everybody, yeahh ... get your kittayyy ... yahh ... Backstreet's back, alright," but as cute, adoptable kittens at SPCA Tampa Bay.

Currently, the "Backstreet kittens," named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin are looking for their "fur-ever" homes for the holidays. 

The 7-week-old kittens will be officially ready in mid-December. SPCA wrote in an email that "after spending the last month with their foster family, the kitten's individual personalities have started to shine." 

Credit: SPCA Tampa Bay

If you're interested in adopting your own backstreet kitten from SPCA Tampa Bay, you can get more information at spcatampabay.org or SPCA Tampa Bay's official social media channels.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wildlife rescuers treating several birds sickened by red tide

Before You Leave, Check This Out