SPRING, Texas — A bag of helpless puppies was tossed out of a car window like yesterday's trash Thursday in Spring.

Thankfully, someone saw what happened near Highway 99 and Old Mueschke Road and called for help.

Harris County Animal Cruelty investigators took in the cold, starving puppies and they are in foster care.

The person who dumped the puppies will be charged with animal cruelty if they are found.

If you witness animal abandonment, please immediately file a cruelty report by calling 832-927-PAWS or visit 927PAWS.org. You’re encouraged to give video and photo documentation if possible.

RELATED: Three teens arrested on animal cruelty charges for viral video shows them burning chicken alive

RELATED: Pup Goes From Stray to Star: Beagle Found Wandering On a NC Road is in 2019 Puppy Bowl

RELATED: Proposed bill would ban animal abusers from owning pets