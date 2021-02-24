The parent eagles, known as Stars and Stripes, are about to be parents again!

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Jan. 22, 2021.

Let the hatching watch begin!

Another eagle egg has been laid in the Avon Lake nest outside of Redwood Elementary School. The communications coordinator for Avon Lake City Schools tells 3News the third egg was spotted in the nest around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The first egg was noticed in the nest back on Feb. 23.

Since eagle eggs take approximately 35 days to hatch, that means the first egg could hatch by the end of the month.

The parent eagles, who are known as Stars and Stripes, are the focus of a 24/7 live stream, which you can watch HERE.

Last year, several eaglets hatched in the Avon Lake nest – the most recent hatching last April. We can't wait for the new egg to hatch! Grab some popcorn, settle in and enjoy the nest's live stream in the player below: