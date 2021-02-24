AVON LAKE, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Jan. 22, 2021.
Let the hatching watch begin!
Another eagle egg has been laid in the Avon Lake nest outside of Redwood Elementary School. The communications coordinator for Avon Lake City Schools tells 3News the third egg was spotted in the nest around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The first egg was noticed in the nest back on Feb. 23.
Since eagle eggs take approximately 35 days to hatch, that means the first egg could hatch by the end of the month.
The parent eagles, who are known as Stars and Stripes, are the focus of a 24/7 live stream, which you can watch HERE.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
Last year, several eaglets hatched in the Avon Lake nest – the most recent hatching last April. We can't wait for the new egg to hatch! Grab some popcorn, settle in and enjoy the nest's live stream in the player below:
MORE COVERAGE:
- RELATED: Ohio has 707 bald eagle nests throughout the state: See how many are in your county
- RELATED: Eaglet hatches in bald eagle nest at Rocky River Reservation
- RELATED: Endangered black-footed ferret is first US native animal to be cloned, advancing conservation efforts
- RELATED: Rare blue lobster found at Red Lobster restaurant to make public debut at new home in Akron Zoo
- RELATED: Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
- RELATED: Maya, the first koala born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in nearly a decade, celebrates first birthday
- RELATED: So cute! Cleveland Zoo welcomes Malayan tiger cub to form social group of endangered subspecies of tigers