Bald eagle found with fractured wings finally heads home

The majestic bird was nursed back to health after being found in a Polk County landfill.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An injured bald eagle rescued last month from a Polk County landfill is getting a second chance at life.

The 3-year-old majestic bird named Beauty was released back into the wild from the Polk County Sheriff's Office Friday after being nursed back to health.

According to the sheriff's office, the bald eagle was brought to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay after being found by volunteers with shoulder fractures.

During the release, Beauty did not hesitate to head back home as she spread her wings and soared off into the distance.

According to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, it rehabilitates more than a thousand birds each year and roughly 40-percent of them come from the Polk County area.

“Imagine the feeling of helping our nation’s icon take its first flight back to freedom. This is the very reason we do what we do at the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, Nancy Murrah with the Raptor Center said. "We wanted to share this experience with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in appreciation of the great work their Animal Control officers do to help wildlife.”

You can watch Beauty's release by clicking here.