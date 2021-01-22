Rescued bald eagle to be released back to the wild

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.
Today, a bald eagle is being released back into the wild after recovering at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.
Back in December, Richard and Alisa Rushing were shocked when they found a bald eagle struggling in their Seminole backyard.
The Rushings called the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary who sent a team over to rescue the bird and get it back the hospital.
As Seaside Seabird Sanctuary team rehabilitated the eagle back to health, they shared pictures on Facebook, where the community got invested in the eagle's journey.
No one was more invested than the Rushing family, however, who developed a special bond with the eagle.
Richard and Alisa have been given permission to open the cage to release the eagle this afternoon at Boca Ciega Millennium Park .
