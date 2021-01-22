x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Rescued bald eagle to be released back to the wild

The injured bird was nursed back to health at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

Today, a bald eagle is being released back into the wild after recovering at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Back in December, Richard and Alisa Rushing were shocked when they found a bald eagle struggling in their Seminole backyard.

The Rushings called the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary who sent a team over to rescue the bird and get it back the hospital.

As Seaside Seabird Sanctuary team rehabilitated the eagle back to health, they shared pictures on Facebook, where the community got invested in the eagle's journey.

No one was more invested than the Rushing family, however, who developed a special bond with the eagle.

Richard and Alisa have been given permission to open the cage to release the eagle this afternoon at Boca Ciega Millennium Park .

RELATED: Seminole family develops bond with injured bald eagle found in their yard

RELATED: Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Pasco County

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter