Black bear pays a visit to Safety Harbor homeowner's front yard

It's one of the latest sightings of a bear the FWC has been tracking in the Tampa Bay area.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — A Safety Harbor homeowner found quite the surprise recorded on her home security camera-- a black bear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been searching for the bear in Pinellas County with a previous sighting happening on Tuesday at Philippe Park.

In the video, you can see the bear roaming through Jennifer Rothe's front yard twice. She says she contacted the FWC this morning after spotting it on her camera.

FWC reports it received two sightings of the bear Thursday morning, later verified by team biologists, and that the bear was "observed several miles away moving in the direction of more suitable habitat."

Bear sightings during this time of the year are not uncommon, according to the FWC. It adds that young bears are leaving their family unit to look to establish an area of their own. The transient bears involved are usually around 18 months old and weigh around 150 pounds, FWC says.

FWC believes this bear was first spotted in Hernando County then traveled to Pasco County. Just this week the bear was spotted in a Palm Harbor Community before making its way into Philippe Park.

Officials are trying to get the bear to move out of the area on its own. If not, they may relocate the bear.

If you do encounter a bear at close range, the FWC says you should not run. Instead, you will need to stay upright, speak to the bear in a calm and assertive voice and slowly back away while leaving the bear with an escape route.

To report a "human-bear" conflict you can contact the FWC's Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.

More information about the Florida black bear can be found here.