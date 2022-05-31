Bear removed from tree in Albany, heading back to woods

Police said the bear would be medically evaluated before being released into a forested area of the Catskills, south of the city.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet up on Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and caught it in a net.

The bear plunged into the net in the early afternoon after a state wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close to immobilize the animal. The bear had climbed a towering pine tree on the edge of Washington Park in a residential neighborhood about a half-mile from the Capitol.

The sprawling park is in the center of Albany, hemmed in by busy streets and surrounded by commercial strips and city neighborhoods of brownstones or single-family homes.

Albany police tweeted out several pictures of the bear in the tree, including one in which the animal looked like it was taking a nap.

Police said the bear would be medically evaluated before being released into a forested area of the Catskills, south of the city.