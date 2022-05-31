x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Bear removed from tree in Albany, heading back to woods

Police said the bear would be medically evaluated before being released into a forested area of the Catskills, south of the city.
Credit: City of Albany Police Department via AP
In this photo provided by the City of Albany Police Department, a black bear rests in a tree in Washington Park, a residential neighborhood about a half mile from the Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The bear fell into a safety net after a wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close enough to immobilize the animal.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet up on Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and caught it in a net.

The bear plunged into the net in the early afternoon after a state wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close to immobilize the animal. The bear had climbed a towering pine tree on the edge of Washington Park in a residential neighborhood about a half-mile from the Capitol.

The sprawling park is in the center of Albany, hemmed in by busy streets and surrounded by commercial strips and city neighborhoods of brownstones or single-family homes.

Albany police tweeted out several pictures of the bear in the tree, including one in which the animal looked like it was taking a nap.

Police said the bear would be medically evaluated before being released into a forested area of the Catskills, south of the city.

Police closed off the street for a few hours as a state Department of Environmental Conservation crew worked to get the bear safely out of the tree.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FWC investigates 20+ dead ducks found in Citrus Park neighborhood