Beloved Georgia patrol K-9 passes away

K-9 Max had been trained in drug detection, tracking and patrol, the sheriff's office said. He was 12 years old.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

ATLANTA — A beloved Georgia sheriff's K-9 has passed away. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took to social media Thursday to make the somber announcement. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Franklin County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Max," the post read.

K-9 Max had been trained in drug detection, tracking, and patrol, the sheriff's office said. He was 12 years old.

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

