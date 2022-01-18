'Betty White Challenge' yields thousands of dollars to Tampa Bay-area animal shelters

People have been donating to groups supporting animals in honor of the late actress' 100th birthday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Donations to Tampa Bay-area animal rescue and welfare groups are being counted in the thousands, thanks to a grassroots effort paying tribute to the late Betty White.

The Hollywood icon and well-known animal advocate died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve, just weeks away from her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. To honor White and mark the day Monday, people online promoted the #BettyWhiteChallenge and encouraged others to donate $5 to a local organization supporting animals.

For some groups, the response has been incredible.

The Lakeland-based SPCA Florida Adoption Center said it was almost at $11,000 in donations from the challenge alone.

"Looking at our other appeals from last year, this one-week appeal has brought in more money than others," the organization said in a statement.

SPCA Tampa Bay counted more than $5,000 raised as of Monday afternoon. The next morning, the amount was more than doubled to about $15,300. Even if counting stopped, it was still an overwhelming amount.

"Comparing this to Giving Tuesday and previous donations, this has exceeded expectations," SPCA Tampa Bay said of the amount raised before the final count.

Humane Society Pinellas said it, so far, has counted more than 400 donations for about $10,600.

Several news stories show the success of the #BettyWhiteChallenge was global, with at least hundreds of thousands of dollars donated.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said it would waive pet adoption fees for the first 100 people in honor of White, whereas Pinellas County Animal Services announced it would do the same through the end of January.

Kiersten Mikelas, White's assistant, recently told People that the beloved actress would have loved to see the outpouring of support for animals.