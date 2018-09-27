It's hard for an elephant to sneak up on anyone, but two managed to surprise their keepers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park this week.

They knew 28-year-old Umngani was about to give birth, but they didn't expect her to deliver Wednesday night. But that's what she did, giving birth to a 288-pound female calf overnight while security cameras watched.

The calf began nursing shortly after her 11:20 p.m. birth.

The new calf and her herd may be seen on the Safari Park’s Elephant Cam.

