SARASOTA, Fla. — Two federal lawmakers, including one from Florida, formally introduced bipartisan legislation Monday to permanently ban the slaughter of horses for humans to eat.

Florida U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) and Illinois U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D) say the Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act would make it illegal to export live horses to Mexican and Canadian slaughterhouses to be sold overseas.

“The slaughter of horses for consumption is a barbaric practice that has no place in America,” Rep. Buchanan said in a statement. “I will continue to lead the effort with Congresswoman Schakowsky to ban domestic horse slaughter and end the export of horses abroad for the same purpose.”

While the practice is currently illegal in the U.S., the ban is only temporary and gets reviewed annually. Additionally, there's no federal law stopping the transport of horses across U.S. borders to be slaughtered in Canada or Mexico. This legislation would change that.

Related: Florida lawmaker wants to make horse slaughter ban permanent

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 100,000 American horses are exported to slaughterhouses in our neighboring countries every single year.

"Those horses are butchered and then transported overseas for consumption in Japan, Italy and other countries," according to a spokesperson for Buchanan's office. "More than 90 percent of these horses were healthy and in good condition."

The bill has been endorsed by multiple advocacy groups, including the Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

According to USA TODAY, the last three American horse slaughterhouses closed in 2007. Two were located in Texas and the third was in Illinois.

Congressional animal advocates managed to squeeze another temporary extension of the horse slaughter ban into the $1.3 trillion spending bill lawmakers recently passed. But, Buchanan and Schakowsky want to make the ban permanent.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.