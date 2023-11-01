FWC: Avian flu continues to impact wild birds

Birds in Florida impacted by avian influenza include black vultures, lesser scaup and Muscovy ducks, FWC says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As avian influenza, better known as the bird flu, has been detected in 37 counties in the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing to monitor bird mortalities attributed to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, the agency said in an update.

The strain going around has been documented in the country since 2021 and was reported in Florida for the first time in January 2022.

Birds in Florida impacted by avian influenza include black vultures, lesser scaup and Muscovy ducks, FWC says. Other birds feeling the impact also include owls, bald eagles and other raptors, aquatic birds and waterfowls.

As far as the disease's impact on humans, FWC says there is a low risk of HPAI transmission, which can be minimized by following basic safety protocols.

"To prevent the spread of HPAI, the public should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prevent contact of domestic birds with wild birds and report wild bird mortalities to the FWC," the agency reports. "Domestic poultry mortality should be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services."