Black bear seen taking a dip in water at Destin beach

In the video, someone can be heard saying, "It's a bear!" as they watched it moving through the water.

DESTIN, Fla. — While soaking in the sun at a Florida beach, you'd expect to see lots of sand, birds and maybe an occasional dog – but have you seen a black bear? Some beachgoers in Destin can now say they have.

A video circulating the internet shows a black bear taking a dip in the ocean at a Destin beach before making its way to shore to dry off, WESH explains.

And the furry friend wasn't the only one at the beach trying to cool off – several groups of people were reportedly enjoying the time in the sun when the bear was spotted in the water.

In the video, someone can be heard exclaiming out loud, "It's a bear!" as they watched it moving through the water. Another person said, "I guess he's on vacation too though."

According to WMBB, the bear took off shortly after making it back to shore safely.

BEACH BEAR 🐻

A black bear found itself in the midst of a crowd in Destin, FL today! We've received many reports of bears down on the Panhandle, but this is a first! Chris Barron, who shot the video, said the bear came from offshore and then ran into the sand dunes. I'm sure it… pic.twitter.com/QjcpJ2bqRF — Jennifer Lambers (@jlamberswx) June 12, 2023

With this not being the most recent bear sighting at random spots in the Sunshine State, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommended taking some steps to reduce conflict with bears, including:

Remove food that may attract a bear to the area.

Avoid putting out the trash the night before pickup, and instead put it out the morning of pickup.

If you see a bear, give it space and don't approach it.