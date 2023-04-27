Black bear spotted around Central Florida hit and killed by car

Authorities say the bear was struck sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A young black bear that had gained popularity after being seen roaming around the Orlando area was found dead after being hit by a car, according to multiple reports.

Orlando's FOX 35 reports the incident happened on West Fairbanks Avenue near Buckeye Court sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had been monitoring the bear since Monday after several residents reported seeing the bear in the College Park neighborhood, FOX 35 reported.

Orlando police sent out a notification on Monday via social media warning residents to avoid the area the bear was seen.

FWCC is on scene. Unless you are a resident of the area of Yale Street and Formosa Avenue, please avoid the area as officers work with FWCC to retrieve the bear safely. We want residents and everyone, including the bear safe. https://t.co/zGMu4JYpUN — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2023

WKMG in Orlando reports that this was the first time that a juvenile bear, who had just left its mother's range, has been hit by a car.

More and more black bear sightings are reported in the Orlando area each year, FWC said.