Steer named 'Snoop Dog' wins grand championship at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, shatters record at auction

The cow belonged to 15-year-old Sadie Wampler from Randall County 4-H.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has named this year's grand champion steer -- a black European Cross named "Snoop Dog." 

This steer belonged to a 15-year-old girl, Sadie Wampler, from the Randall County 4-H in the Texas Panhandle. 

"Snoop Dog" was a heavyweight, weighing in at 1,343 pounds. It was chosen as the winner out of nearly 1,500 contestants. 

After winning the prize, the grand champion steer headed to auction at the show's Sale of Champions on Saturday, where the buyer, Higginbotham, bid $440,000 for the rights to own the champion steer. 

This shattered the previous record from last year's grand champion, "Steve," who sold for $310,000.

Credit: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Snoop Dog, the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show, weighs in at a cool 1,343 pounds.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go to Wampler.

Saturday, the day of the auction, is also the last day of this year's Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. 

A new record has been set! Sadie Wampler sells her Grand Champion Steer for $440,000 to Higginbotham.

