4 bob kittens on the road to recovery at Big Cat Rescue

Four bob kittens are getting a second chance at Big Cat Rescue after being rescued in Brevard County.
WILD Florida Rescue says the kittens were found by a local resident who was able to grab two of the cats, which were described as weak, and saved another from drowning.
A fourth bob kitten was an orphan who was later picked up on the way to Hillsborough County, according to the non-profit.
The initial three kittens were rushed to veterinarian care, given fluids, treated for a small eye infection and were monitored through the night.
The next morning it was time for the animals to make their way to their new home at Big Cat Rescue where they will be rehabbed and released.
On the way across the state, the three critical care kittens were given oxygen and were able to make the trip safely, according to WILD Florida Rescue.
"Carole Baskin and her bobcat expert daughter Jamie, was most gracious as they took us to the bobcat rehab facility separate from the tiger stuff," WILD Florida wrote on Facebook.
WILD Florida says it will keep up with the "miracle bunch" who they report were alone for 13 days after their mother was killed.
10 Tampa Bay reached out to Big Cat Rescue to check in on the kitten's progress. This story will be updated when we hear back.
Bob kittens rescued
- When should fully vaccinated people still mask up?
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- NOAA predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
- Red tide advisory issued near Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island
- President Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter