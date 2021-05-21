4 bob kittens on the road to recovery at Big Cat Rescue

The orphaned animals will be rehabbed and released.

Four bob kittens are getting a second chance at Big Cat Rescue after being rescued in Brevard County.

WILD Florida Rescue says the kittens were found by a local resident who was able to grab two of the cats, which were described as weak, and saved another from drowning.

A fourth bob kitten was an orphan who was later picked up on the way to Hillsborough County, according to the non-profit.

The initial three kittens were rushed to veterinarian care, given fluids, treated for a small eye infection and were monitored through the night.

The next morning it was time for the animals to make their way to their new home at Big Cat Rescue where they will be rehabbed and released.

On the way across the state, the three critical care kittens were given oxygen and were able to make the trip safely, according to WILD Florida Rescue.

"Carole Baskin and her bobcat expert daughter Jamie, was most gracious as they took us to the bobcat rehab facility separate from the tiger stuff," WILD Florida wrote on Facebook.

WILD Florida says it will keep up with the "miracle bunch" who they report were alone for 13 days after their mother was killed.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Big Cat Rescue to check in on the kitten's progress. This story will be updated when we hear back.

