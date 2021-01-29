x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Bongo babies! Endangered antelopes born at Florida zoo

The two babies were born a few weeks apart and are half sisters.
Credit: Kori Odum/Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the addition of two critically endangered eastern bongo calves. 

One of the female calves was born Dec. 17 and the other was born Jan. 8.

They are half sisters, the first offspring for mothers Sienna and Shimba and father Mickey.

Zoo officials say both mothers were also born at the zoo, in 2018. 

Eastern bongo are listed as critically endangered due to human activities such as deforestation and hunting. The calves and their parents can be seen in their habitat along the Africa loop. 

Their names will be decided through an online auction.

You can learn more about this endangered species here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 