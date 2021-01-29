Bongo babies! Endangered antelopes born at Florida zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the addition of two critically endangered eastern bongo calves.
One of the female calves was born Dec. 17 and the other was born Jan. 8.
They are half sisters, the first offspring for mothers Sienna and Shimba and father Mickey.
Zoo officials say both mothers were also born at the zoo, in 2018.
Eastern bongo are listed as critically endangered due to human activities such as deforestation and hunting. The calves and their parents can be seen in their habitat along the Africa loop.
Their names will be decided through an online auction.
You can learn more about this endangered species here.
