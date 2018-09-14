BRANDON, Fla.—A photo taken by a Brandon woman in her backyard is making people smile across the country.

Mary McGowan’s photo of a silly squirrel was picked for one of National Geographic’s Funniest Animal Photos of 2018.

PHOTO: Mary McGowan

The caption on the photo reads: "Stop right there! This squirrel in Florida is giving you the right to remain silent."

NatGeo said this year’s competition was flooded with entries and Mary was one of the 41 hilarious finalists.

Mary said she dubbed the furry little guy Stanley.

Way to go Mary, this photo is nuts!

Check out the rest of the finalists on National Geographic's website.

