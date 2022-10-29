Brevard County K-9 gives birth to 10 puppies

The puppies already have a career in law enforcement ahead of them.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 successfully delivered 10 puppies this week and they already have a bright future ahead of them.

She's the sheriff's office's first K-9 to become a mom, delivering six male pups and four females, the agency said in a Facebook post. The new mother, Daisy May, is a Bloodhound trained for search and rescue at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. She was bred with another one of the agency's great Bloodhounds named Blue.

The 10 puppies are already following in the family's footsteps as the sheriff's office plans to train eight of them to be a part of the K-9 Unit to search for missing children and seniors with Alzheimer's. The other two will pioneer a new role to provide education and awareness to parents and children about the abilities Bloodhounds have.

"We recently started breeding our own bloodhounds to continue the mission of our K-9 Unit and also to help support other agencies across the country that are in need of these amazing dogs that save countless lives each year," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the sheriff's office stayed by Daisy Mae's side as she gave birth to her litter. The sheriff's office was able to capture some of their first moments together.

In addition, the sheriff's office is partnering with the Brevard Zoo who will become the handlers of a male and female pup that will be a part of their newly created "Bloodhound Exhibit," the agency says.