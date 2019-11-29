BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s office said goodbye to one of its K-9 officers this week.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Sonic died unexpectedly from injuries he was still dealing with from a 2017 crash.

Sonic worked with Corporal Kirk Geweniger on the sheriff’s office’s school security team. The two were both hurt two years ago in a DUI crash. Deputies said a drunk driver rear-ended Corporal Geweniger's patrol car.

Geweniger said he noticed his K-9 partner was in a lot of pain Wednesday and took him to the veterinarian. It was the same vet that had cared for Sonic after his 2017 injuries.

After the vet examined K-9 Sonic, she said he was in too much pain, and there was nothing that could be done.

K-9 Sonic was described as an amazing dog who loved what he did. The sheriff’s office said it would never be able to know how many lived the duo had changed while working for more than 75,000 students and 9,000 teachers.

K-9 Sonic and Geweniger were named “Law Enforcement Partners of the Year” in 2018 during the Central Florida Crimeline Annual Awards Ceremony. Sonic was also the first dog to be assigned full-time work serving the school in Brevard County.

