Brevard Zoo welcomes its third baby sloth

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo welcomed one of its newest additions this month when a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth was born.

The zoo says this baby is the third sloth baby born at the zoo and the first one in over two years.

The cute little one was born to its mother, 15-year-old Sammy, and father, 18-year-old father Dustin.

Zookeepers said mom and baby are doing well. They even both sometimes make appearances at their Rainforest Revealed home for people to see. Don't worry, zookeepers said they also have a space behind the scenes to hang out when the pressure of public life becomes too much.

Sammy was trined by the people who work for the zoo to stay still for ultrasound exams so veterinarians could check her out.

Sammy was carrying the baby around a little longer than human moms-to-be usually do. That's because the gestation period is 10 months.

The sex of the baby has not been determined yet. It also doesn't have a name-- for now.

Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths are native to the rainforests of northern South America.

While sloths are adorable at any stage of their life, the Brevard Zoo says they don't make good pets. Between being picky eaters and even using their teeth and claws if they're stressed, it's better to see them at an accredited animal care facility.

