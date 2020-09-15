Monkey confiscated by customs agents gets new home at Brevard Zoo

A Texas man is accused of trying to smuggle the little guy into the U.S. by hiding him in his truck.

HIDALGO, Texas — How cute is this little guy?!

A tiny spider monkey that was confiscated by customs agents at the Mexico-Texas border in June, will soon have a new home at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

It started when a Texas man apparently tried to smuggle the monkey into the United States by hiding it in his pickup truck.

“Finding this monkey is certainly unusual but not a first for our officers at Hidalgo,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

“Our officers normally discover prohibited agriculture products, merchandise, currency, weapons and narcotics but on occasion, they encounter people attempting to smuggle exotic animals as well.”

The Florida Institute of Technology’s School of Aviation will be transporting the little furball from Orlando Melbourne Airport Thursday.

According to CBS-affiliate WKMG, the monkey will be headed to the Brevard Zoo this week, and officials are hopeful the little guy will be able to fit in with the monkey troop at the zoo since he cannot go back into the wild.

The monkey is currently in quarantine at the Dallas Zoo.

