Bridge inspection crew rescues dog stuck underneath bridge deck

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Talk about the right place at the right time. While inspecting a bridge over the Mississippi River last weekend, inspector Craig Jenkins spotted a stranded dog standing underneath the bridge deck, 120 feet above the water.
Lead climber and rescue technician for Stantec, Ryan Nataluk, quickly alerted the police before climbing down to reach the dog.
Nataluk checked the female dog out for any injuries before trying to help her. Once she checked out as okay, he made a makeshift harness out of rope to help raise her to safety.
Nataluk carefully helped lift the dog up to a police officer, who helped pull her up and over the bridge to safety.
Nobody is sure how the dog ended up below the bridge.
The good news, right after she was rescued, she was adopted!
