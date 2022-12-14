A mom calls her two sons heroes for protecting their 3-year-old sister after the kids were attacked by unleashed dogs who charged at them from a neighboring house.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIGELOW, Ark. — After suffering serious injuries from a dog attack last weekend, a family continues to recover.

"I heard a voicemail from her, grabbed my stuff, and ran and then I had to rush to the hospital," Caitlin Mayo said.

That's how she explained the memory of the moment she found out dogs attacked her kids and mother in White County.

"It was scary," Mayo added.

Mayo said her three kids Aiden, Declan, and Annsley were playing outside at her mother's house on Sunday afternoon when two unleashed Pitbull mixes charged at them from a neighbor's house.

The two boys protected their three-year-old sister from getting attacked.

"Aiden told them all to run because he heard the dogs barking. Declan fell behind. The dogs got Declan. Aidan heard the dogs getting Declan and heard Declan screaming so he ran back, pushed the dogs off of Declan, and told Declan to run," she described.

Mayo said they counted 41 places on 10-year-old Aiden's body that needed stitches, but luckily he was released from the hospital early on Wednesday.

"His left leg, there was 19 total spaces or injuries that they had to sew up his right arm there was 11 total that had to be sewn up. And then we counted the rest of the big ones that we could remember," she added.

Declan on the other hand got released the same day and has been back home recovering.

"His recovery is just antibiotics and working that leg out," she said.

He described the scene of what the incident was like.

"I just felt them biting me. I felt like I was frozen. I felt like I was gonna die," he said.

Declan described his brother as a true hero for saving him from the dogs.

"That was really nice. I wish I could have took all the bites," he added.

"He risked his life to save them," Mayo said

The family exceeded their $2,000 goal on GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.