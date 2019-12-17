TAMPA, Fla — Christmas came early at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The park welcomed two new cheetah cubs to the family at the Animal Care Center, according to a release sent Tuesday.

The park said guests may be able to see these little cubs during feeding time at the Animal Care Center. As of now, the cubs have not been named.

You can watch them grow up by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Twitter.

